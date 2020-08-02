- Report: Miami Heat Provide Huge Update on Jimmy Butler’s Availability Monday vs. Toronto Raptors
- Video: Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It in Shooting Competition During Miami Heat Practice
- Jae Crowder Indicates Jimmy Butler Missed Miami Heat Practice Because He’s in Quarantine
- Report: Jimmy Butler Excused From Miami Heat Practice, Status for Monday’s Game Unknown
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to Kelly Olynyk Joining Him in Miami Heat History Books
- Video: Jimmy Butler Yells ‘F–k You Bam’ Live on Air After Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Game
- Video: Jimmy Butler Gets Denied by NBA Officials as He Tries to Play With Blank Jersey
- Report: Miami Heat Announce New Starting Lineup for 1st Seeding Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Report: Denver Nuggets to Be Without 3 Starters vs. Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Clowns LeBron James for His Defense on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Season Restart
Report: Miami Heat Provide Huge Update on Jimmy Butler’s Availability Monday vs. Toronto Raptors
- Updated: August 2, 2020
After being excused from practice on Sunday, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will reportedly be available to play in the Heat’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
Jimmy Butler is available to play tomorrow and is expected to, barring something unforeseen in next day. His absence today was unrelated to jersey issue and he's not in any kind of trouble.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 2, 2020
Heat forward Jae Crowder indicated Sunday that his teammate was in quarantine, which led many to believe that Butler was going to miss the Heat’s game against the Raptors.
Butler’s absence would have been a big one for the team as he has arguably been the Heat’s best player this season. So far this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
In the Heat’s first official game back during the NBA’s season restart in Orlando, Fla., Butler recorded 22 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals as the Heat beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 125-105.
The Heat are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 42-24.
After facing off against the Raptors on Monday, the Heat will then play against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login