Report: Miami Heat Provide Huge Update on Jimmy Butler’s Availability Monday vs. Toronto Raptors

After being excused from practice on Sunday, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will reportedly be available to play in the Heat’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Jimmy Butler is available to play tomorrow and is expected to, barring something unforeseen in next day. His absence today was unrelated to jersey issue and he's not in any kind of trouble. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 2, 2020

Heat forward Jae Crowder indicated Sunday that his teammate was in quarantine, which led many to believe that Butler was going to miss the Heat’s game against the Raptors.

Butler’s absence would have been a big one for the team as he has arguably been the Heat’s best player this season. So far this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

In the Heat’s first official game back during the NBA’s season restart in Orlando, Fla., Butler recorded 22 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals as the Heat beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 125-105.

The Heat are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 42-24.

After facing off against the Raptors on Monday, the Heat will then play against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.