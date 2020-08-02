- Jae Crowder Indicates Jimmy Butler Missed Miami Heat Practice Because He’s in Quarantine
- Report: Jimmy Butler Excused From Miami Heat Practice, Status for Monday’s Game Unknown
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to Kelly Olynyk Joining Him in Miami Heat History Books
- Video: Jimmy Butler Yells ‘F–k You Bam’ Live on Air After Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Game
- Video: Jimmy Butler Gets Denied by NBA Officials as He Tries to Play With Blank Jersey
- Report: Miami Heat Announce New Starting Lineup for 1st Seeding Game Inside NBA Bubble
- Report: Denver Nuggets to Be Without 3 Starters vs. Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Clowns LeBron James for His Defense on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Season Restart
- Former Miami Heat Player Posts Worrisome Social Media Message About Suicide
- Report: KZ Okpala Studying Footage of Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Pippen
Report: Jimmy Butler Excused From Miami Heat Practice, Status for Monday’s Game Unknown
- Updated: August 2, 2020
Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler has been excused from the team’s Sunday practice, though he won’t be leaving the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Erik Spoelstra declines to comment further, nor offer update on Butler's status for Monday afternoon vs. Raptors. https://t.co/mh6kNCQue0
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 2, 2020
While the lack of any additional information doesn’t allow for a determination as to when Butler will return, the fact that he remains in the immediate vicinity offers reassurance that the absence will be short-lived.
The hope is that Butler will be available for Monday afternoon’s clash between the Heat and Toronto Raptors, which will be followed by a Tuesday contest against the Boston Celtics.
In the Heat’s first game of the resumed 2019-20 season, Butler led the Heat to a 125-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets, improving their season record to 42-24.
Butler finished the night with 22 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes of action.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login