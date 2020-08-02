Report: Jimmy Butler Excused From Miami Heat Practice, Status for Monday’s Game Unknown

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler has been excused from the team’s Sunday practice, though he won’t be leaving the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Erik Spoelstra declines to comment further, nor offer update on Butler's status for Monday afternoon vs. Raptors. https://t.co/mh6kNCQue0 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 2, 2020

While the lack of any additional information doesn’t allow for a determination as to when Butler will return, the fact that he remains in the immediate vicinity offers reassurance that the absence will be short-lived.

The hope is that Butler will be available for Monday afternoon’s clash between the Heat and Toronto Raptors, which will be followed by a Tuesday contest against the Boston Celtics.

In the Heat’s first game of the resumed 2019-20 season, Butler led the Heat to a 125-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets, improving their season record to 42-24.

Butler finished the night with 22 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes of action.