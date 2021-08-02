Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly has agreed to a max contract extension that will pay him about $184 million over the next four seasons.

Butler, 31, helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season.

Miami was swept in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season, but Butler had another solid year.

He averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field to lead Miami to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat will have Butler and Bam Adebayo locked in for the long haul as they try to build a perennial championship contending roster.

Butler’s extension won’t become official until Aug. 6 when the new league year opens.