The NBA trade deadline for the 2020-21 season is just over two weeks away, and the Miami Heat are expected to be players as they look to get ahead of the pack in the Eastern Conference.

One target could be star point guard Kyle Lowry. Recent reports have pointed to the sense that Lowry’s time with the Toronto Raptors could be winding down.

As it turns out, there has reportedly been mutual interest between Lowry and the Heat for years.

“As for Miami, there has been mutual interest between the Heat and Lowry going back years,” Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca wrote. “Some players and some organizations just seem to fit. And it’s easy to imagine that Lowry — having spent the winter wheeling around Tampa with the top down on his newly purchased Ferrari 812 GTS, golfing whenever time allows and enjoying the 8-10 per cent bump in take-home pay not having state income tax provides — might enjoy spending the last two or three years of his career in Miami.”

Certainly, the Heat could use another veteran ball-handler alongside stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Beyond that, Lowry brings his highly valuable championship pedigree, something the Miami front office likely considers a major plus.

Lowry is certainly entering the back end of his pro career. He’s nearly 35 years old. Still, the veteran is averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. He’s shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc on the year.

It will be interesting to see if the Heat try to make a move before the deadline.

If they do not, it is always possible that they will target Lowry, who is scheduled to become a free agent this summer, in the offseason.