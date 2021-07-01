- Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster
- Bam Adebayo predicts he and Team USA are going to ‘destroy’ Erik Spoelstra’s USA Select Team
- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James celebrate their reunion at WNBA game in Los Angeles
- Report: Miami Heat plan to make ‘hard push’ to sign Kawhi Leonard this offseason
- Dwyane Wade offers emphatic reaction to Chris Paul earning first career NBA Finals appearance
- Report: Victor Oladipo wasn’t fully healthy and was ‘limping’ when he was first traded to Miami Heat
- Udonis Haslem approves of former Miami Heat coach landing job with Los Angeles Lakers
- Report: Miami Heat don’t believe Victor Oladipo will be ready for games by November
- Report: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Collin Sexton, Kevin Love from Cleveland Cavaliers
- Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. would ‘love’ to join Miami Heat
Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster
- Updated: July 1, 2021
Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro will be on the USA Select Team this summer.
USA select team pic.twitter.com/UeZVL5qwhw
— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 1, 2021
Herro, 21, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The youngster has put together a solid career in his first couple of years in the league. In fact, he has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
The Heat will be well represented during the Olympic process. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as Herro’s coach on the USA Select Team.
Furthermore, Heat star Bam Adebayo will represent the Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. The big man is eager to beat Spoelstra and Herro’s select team as they prepare for the Olympics.
Surely, this will be phenomenal opportunity for Herro and Adebayo to grow on different levels. The Heat were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login