Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro will be on the USA Select Team this summer.

USA select team pic.twitter.com/UeZVL5qwhw — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 1, 2021

Herro, 21, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The youngster has put together a solid career in his first couple of years in the league. In fact, he has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The Heat will be well represented during the Olympic process. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as Herro’s coach on the USA Select Team.

Furthermore, Heat star Bam Adebayo will represent the Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. The big man is eager to beat Spoelstra and Herro’s select team as they prepare for the Olympics.

Surely, this will be phenomenal opportunity for Herro and Adebayo to grow on different levels. The Heat were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.