 Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster

Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster

Tyler Herro Miami Heat

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro will be on the USA Select Team this summer.

Herro, 21, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The youngster has put together a solid career in his first couple of years in the league. In fact, he has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The Heat will be well represented during the Olympic process. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as Herro’s coach on the USA Select Team.

Furthermore, Heat star Bam Adebayo will represent the Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. The big man is eager to beat Spoelstra and Herro’s select team as they prepare for the Olympics.

Surely, this will be phenomenal opportunity for Herro and Adebayo to grow on different levels. The Heat were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login