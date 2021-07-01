Bam Adebayo predicts he and Team USA are going to ‘destroy’ Erik Spoelstra’s USA Select team

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo took a playful jab at head coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday, claiming that Adebayo’s Team USA squad is going to crush Spoelstra’s USA Select team.

Bam: “We are gonna destroy Spo’s team.” — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) July 1, 2021

The USA Select team is a club designed to compete with Team USA squad in preparation for Olympic competition. This year’s USA Select roster is loaded with young NBA talent, and Spoelstra will coach the team.

One such player who will be playing under Spoeltra is Adebayo’s Heat teammate Tyler Herro.

As for Adebayo, he is one of many star players on the primary Team USA squad. He will bring his defensive prowess and his improving offensive game to the table.

Adebayo is a one-time All-Star in the NBA and is coming off of the best statistical campaign of his career with the Heat. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Heat and shot the ball at a 57.0 percent clip from the field.

Team USA will be heavily favored to come out on top in the upcoming Olympics. It will surely be fun for both Adebayo and Spoeltra to face off against one another in preparation of the international tournament.