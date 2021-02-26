Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is one of the NBA’s best young players, currently averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

After being named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season and signing a massive contract extension this past offseason, Adebayo has now hit another milestone in his career.

On Friday morning, Jordan Brand announced that they had signed the 23-year-old to a shoe and apparel endorsement deal.

Adebayo spoke to Jordan Brand about what the new endorsement deal means for him.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will soon, even just based on the simple fact that everybody knows who MJ (Michael Jordan) is and what he’s done for the game of basketball,” Adebayo told Jordan Brand. “Being able to say that I’m part of the Brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything. I’m looking forward to the experience.”

The University of Kentucky product will now be able to work with the brand’s design team and create his own player exclusive shoes, something Adebayo is extremely excited about.

“Players look forward to customizing their own PEs, and the simple fact that I get to is mind boggling,” said Adebayo. “Not many in this league get the opportunity to do that. Just being able to say ‘that’s my Jordan’ is incredible.”

After making the NBA Finals last season, Adebayo and the Heat currently hold a 15-17 record this season, good enough for 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Miami will host the Utah Jazz, who have the best record in the NBA, on Friday night with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.