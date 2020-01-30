Miami Heat News: Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler Named to 2020 All-Star Team - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat will officially have two representatives in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

As many experts predicted, both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been named as Eastern Conference All-Star reserves and will be playing in next month’s star-studded affair.

Sources: 2020 NBA All-Star reserves: East: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Domas Sabonis West: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

This year’s event will mark Butler’s fifth appearance in the All-Star Game. For Adebayo, it’s his first time receiving the honor.

Given the Heat’s success so far this season, it is not surprising to see both players make the list.

Butler is currently averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in his first season with the Heat.

Adebayo is averaging an impressive 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in what has become a breakout year.

While both players will surely be excited to learn of the honor, chances are good that they are more concerned with getting their team back on track.

The Heat are 1-2 in their last three contests.

Luckily, Adebayo and Butler have a decent amount of time to right the ship before the NBA’s All-Star break.

Fans will be able to watch both players represent Miami in the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16.