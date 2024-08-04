Miami Heat News

Miami Heat insider drops reality check on team’s reported interest in Marcus Morris

Jason Simpson
In a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week, the Miami Heat were named as one of several teams to have expressed interest in veteran forward Marcus Morris, a free agent.

Given the Heat’s payroll situation, the report caught some fans by surprise, as there are legitimate obstacles hindering Miami’s ability to add to its roster.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel answered a question from a reader who was puzzled by the Morris report, with the reader seemingly confused after being under the impression that the Heat were “done.”

Winderman offered a possible explanation behind the Morris report and confirmed that the Heat are likely indeed done.

“They effectively are (done), unless there is a dramatic change in their position against the luxury tax,” Winderman wrote. “Often the mention of a team’s interest is because of prior interest or the attempt to create a market for a player. That said, if quality remains on the free-agent list at the veteran minimum for a player considered a possible rotation player, then I think the Heat would at least consider the math and how other dollars can be shifted. But, again, at this stage it seemingly would have to be for a player considered a definitive rotation contributor.”

The report from the Philadelphia Inquirer did specify that the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have the best odds to land Morris, so the 34-year-old could end up with a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference after all — just likely not the Heat.

Last season, Morris averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep across 49 appearances with the 76ers and Cavs — the two teams that may be the favorites to land him.

The Heat may ultimately enter the new season with a roster that looks very similar to the way it did last season. That’s a disappointing reality for some, especially after Miami lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

But it’s worth noting that the injury bug wasn’t very kind to the Heat last season, so a clean bill of health could help the team re-establish itself as a threat in the Eastern Conference. The squad will have to lean on players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro in order to make some noise.

The Heat can never be counted out, so even if their roster isn’t up to par with some of the top ones in the East, they’re still going to be a team to keep an eye on.

