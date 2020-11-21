- Miami Heat news: Derrick Jones Jr. agrees to deal with Portland Trail Blazers
- Report: Miami Heat ‘out of the picture’ to re-sign Jae Crowder
- Jimmy Butler threatened to physically harm Goran Dragic if he didn’t return to Miami
- Meyers Leonard returns to Miami Heat on 2-year deal, says he wanted ‘nothing more’
- Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal
- Report: Miami Heat taking out billboards in Slovenia to lure Goran Dragic back to team
- Chris Bosh reveals how LeBron James told him he was leaving Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in bringing back Derrick Jones Jr. and Meyers Leonard
- Famed comedian takes savage shot at Dwyane Wade during Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle
- Report: Miami Heat expected to make ‘generous’ offer to Goran Dragic
Miami Heat news: Derrick Jones Jr. agrees to deal with Portland Trail Blazers
- Updated: November 20, 2020
The Miami Heat have lost one of their key young rotational players.
Forward Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a two-year contract to move west and join the Portland Trail Blazers.
Free agent Derrick Jones has agreed to a two-year, $19M deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Jones Jr. put up 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game in 23.3 minutes per game for a Heat squad that unexpectedly reached the NBA Finals this past season.
Although he barely played during the postseason, his athleticism and defense made him a player that the Heat wanted to keep in the fold moving forward.
Jones Jr. is also an exciting player, as he won the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest over the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon by a hair.
Coming off a disappointing season, the Blazers are starting to look like a dark horse team in the always-competitive Western Conference.
Earlier this week, they acquired 3-and-D forward Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets, and on Friday, Portland also netted center Enes Kanter in a three-team trade.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login