Miami Heat News

Heat guard begs for soccer team to sign him in wake of Dennis Schroder’s pro soccer debut in Germany

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Dennis Schroder Brooklyn Nets
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson wants a chance to play soccer after seeing Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder make his pro soccer debut in Germany.

Schroder is playing in the sixth division in Germany to perhaps creatively fill his offseason with a new way of training.

Schroder played 62 minutes for F.C. Germania Bleckenstedt in the team’s 5-1 loss to S.C. Gottingen 05 on Wednesday.

Richardson, a second-round pick by Miami back in the 2015 NBA Draft, may want to get out on the soccer field, but the Heat guard might need to heal from his season-ending shoulder injury first. He had season-ended surgery on his right shoulder, costing him the final two months of the regular season and Miami’s playoff series against Boston.

After several seasons away from Miami, Richardson returned to the franchise in free agency ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The veteran guard appeared in 43 games for the Heat during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Richardson, 30, likely still has more time left in his NBA career, but it’s possible that he looks to try his hand at soccer once he’s done playing basketball.

His interest – and the fact that Schroder is currently playing soccer – just goes to show how talented NBA athletes are.

Schroder had an interesting 2023-24 season of his own, beginning it with the Toronto Raptors before he was moved to Brooklyn at the trade deadline.

The veteran guard has played for several teams in his career, and he played well across 80 games for Brooklyn and Toronto, averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

Schroder is under contract for the 2024-25 season, so he may have some more time on his hands to play another sport since he doesn’t have to deal with contract negotiations.

As for Richardson, he has a player option for the 2024-25 season with the Heat. He could decline it to become an unrestricted free agent.

Hopefully, the Heat guard can recover from his shoulder injury and eventually get back to the basketball court – and maybe even the soccer field – in the near future.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s birthday post to daughter Zaya met with nasty comments
Miami Heat News
Caleb Martin Miami Heat
Caleb Martin serving as major inspiration for potential 1st-rounder in 2024 NBA Draft
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
NBA insider responds to accusation of ‘bulls—t story’ regarding Jimmy Butler’s future with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo pours fuel on Donovan Mitchell-to-Miami Heat trade rumors
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?