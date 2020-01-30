Miami Heat News: Justise Winslow Still Ways Away From Returning to Court - Heat Nation

The uncertain status of the Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow remained murky after the team’s head coach, Erik Spoelstra, indicated that the veteran’s continued recovery from injury remains ongoing.

Spoelstra says no update on Winslow. Said no court work, mostly conditioning, training. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 30, 2020

Winslow has played in only one contest since Dec. 4 because of problems with his back. During that Jan. 8 contest against Indiana, he came off the bench but offered minimal contributions.

Due to the return of those back problems, Winslow has been kept out of the lineup ever since.

Originally, the diagnosis indicated that the issue was a strain, though an update noted that the injury was a bone bruise.

In the 10 games since Winslow was again sidelined, the Heat have split those contests with a 5-5 mark, though they have a 32-15 record on the year.

Prior to the back trouble, Winslow had previously been placed in concussion protocol after a hard hit during the Heat’s Nov. 5 loss at Denver.

For the season, Winslow has been limited to just 11 games, averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. In those contests, the team has compiled a record of 7-4, but are hoping that Winslow gets back soon in order to bolster the team’s depth.

The Heat will next take the court on Saturday on the road against Orlando.