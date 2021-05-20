Erik Spoelstra provides big update on Miami Heat roster ahead of Game 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Heat Nation

On Wednesday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra provided an optimistic update on star Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team.

The Heat battled numerous injuries and vacancies over the course of the 2020-21 regular season.

In fact, the team won’t have newcomer Victor Oladipo with it during the postseason. The guard had season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.

Nonetheless, the bulk of the Heat’s roster appears ready to go for their first-round duel with the Milwaukee Bucks. The series begins on Saturday afternoon.

Butler, 31, collected 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game during the regular season. In addition, he led the league in steals with 2.1 swipes per contest.

The veteran will have his hands full as the Heat attempt to beat the Bucks in the playoffs for a second straight year. The Heat knocked out the Bucks in the second round of the 2020 postseason in five games.