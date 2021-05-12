The Miami Heat hoped that Victor Oladipo would be star-level talent to the team when they acquired him prior to the trade deadline.

Instead, the former All-Star played in just four games for the Heat before going down with a knee injury. On Wednesday, it was reported that the injury would require surgery.

Oladipo will miss the remainder of the season.

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time. — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021

It’s a really tough blow for the talented, yet oft-injured player. Though there have been indications that he would like to remain with Miami past this season, his short time on the court did nothing to provide assurance that he will be a valuable investment long term.

With his current contract up at the end of the season, it is quite likely that the Heat will let him walk.

On the season, Oladipo averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Hopefully, he is able to enjoy a full recovery from this latest lower-body injury.