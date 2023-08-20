Damian Lillard adds new twist to trade buzz with latest social media activity

Miami Heat target Damian Lillard has apparently unfollowed the Portland Trail Blazers on Instagram, sparking more talks about the star point guard’s potential exit from the franchise.

Dame unfollowed the Blazers on IG 😶 pic.twitter.com/eLsgu6G8mW — Overtime (@overtime) August 20, 2023

It has seemingly been a long offseason for Lillard and, of course, the Heat.

After seeing the Blazers draft his potential successor in Scoot Henderson, Lillard asked to be traded. However, the 33-year-old limited the Blazers’ options by specifically requesting to be shipped to Miami. Portland doesn’t appear enamored with what the Heat have to offer and is reportedly prepared to drag out a Lillard trade to extract maximum value for its superstar.

Some twists have emerged along the way, including Lillard’s agent reportedly warning other teams against acquiring the seven-time All-Star. That resulted in the NBA stepping in, apparently telling Lillard that a punishment could be in the works if he comments on only wanting to play for the Heat.

So, nearly two months after the trade request was made known, no deal has been made. A Heat insider recently shared a frustrating update that Portland is still not showing interest in doing a deal with Miami.

Of course, it’s unclear if Lillard’s latest social media activity is any indication that a trade is finally on the horizon. However, with training camp getting closer, he likely wants a resolution to his request sooner than later.

The Heat also would presumably love some clarity on the situation.

After all, they still need to address the losses of playoff starters Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who are now with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively. The organization did add Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant, but that likely doesn’t move the needle enough for a squad that is fresh off another NBA Finals loss.

With the way things are looking right now, the reigning Eastern Conference champions might have to brace themselves for the possibility of failing to land one of the 75 best players in league history. That would be an unfortunate scenario, as Lillard, with all his star power and career averages of 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 3-pointers per game, would address the franchise’s needs and give it increased odds of raising a fourth championship banner in the rafters.