- Micky Arison dragged into Logan Paul-Dillon Danis feud after photo surfaces of Miami Heat owner with Paul’s fiancée
- Damian Lillard adds new twist to trade buzz with latest social media activity
- Bam Adebayo calls out NBA brethren for load management, says they’re letting kids down
- Report: Miami Heat and New York Knicks keeping tabs on what happens with Joel Embiid
- Erik Spoelstra says most of Miami Heat’s offseason work is done, offers positive outlook for team
- Andre Iguodala on Jimmy Butler: ‘He’s probably the closest that I’ve seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality’
- Andre Iguodala’s former Heat teammate checked him for thinking Stephen Curry deserved 2015 Finals MVP over him
- Miami Heat insider offers latest frustrating update on Damian Lillard trade talks
- Former Bucks executive suggests Bam Adebayo isn’t qualified to be a ‘championship-level 2nd option’
- Ronnie 2K reveals why Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler earned 95 overall rating in NBA 2K24
Damian Lillard adds new twist to trade buzz with latest social media activity
- Updated: August 20, 2023
Miami Heat target Damian Lillard has apparently unfollowed the Portland Trail Blazers on Instagram, sparking more talks about the star point guard’s potential exit from the franchise.
Dame unfollowed the Blazers on IG 😶 pic.twitter.com/eLsgu6G8mW
— Overtime (@overtime) August 20, 2023
It has seemingly been a long offseason for Lillard and, of course, the Heat.
After seeing the Blazers draft his potential successor in Scoot Henderson, Lillard asked to be traded. However, the 33-year-old limited the Blazers’ options by specifically requesting to be shipped to Miami. Portland doesn’t appear enamored with what the Heat have to offer and is reportedly prepared to drag out a Lillard trade to extract maximum value for its superstar.
Some twists have emerged along the way, including Lillard’s agent reportedly warning other teams against acquiring the seven-time All-Star. That resulted in the NBA stepping in, apparently telling Lillard that a punishment could be in the works if he comments on only wanting to play for the Heat.
So, nearly two months after the trade request was made known, no deal has been made. A Heat insider recently shared a frustrating update that Portland is still not showing interest in doing a deal with Miami.
Of course, it’s unclear if Lillard’s latest social media activity is any indication that a trade is finally on the horizon. However, with training camp getting closer, he likely wants a resolution to his request sooner than later.
The Heat also would presumably love some clarity on the situation.
After all, they still need to address the losses of playoff starters Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who are now with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively. The organization did add Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant, but that likely doesn’t move the needle enough for a squad that is fresh off another NBA Finals loss.
With the way things are looking right now, the reigning Eastern Conference champions might have to brace themselves for the possibility of failing to land one of the 75 best players in league history. That would be an unfortunate scenario, as Lillard, with all his star power and career averages of 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 3-pointers per game, would address the franchise’s needs and give it increased odds of raising a fourth championship banner in the rafters.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login