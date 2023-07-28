Report: NBA tells Damian Lillard he could be punished if he comments on only wanting to play for Miami Heat

It’s an open secret that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat. Commenting on that might get him in some trouble, however.

The NBA reportedly sent a memo on Friday to all 30 of its teams about Lillard’s trade request and stance that he only wants to play for the Heat, according to Shams Charania. The league apparently interviewed Lillard and Aaron Goodwin, his agent.

NBA sent a memo Friday to all 30 teams about Damian Lillard’s trade request and the stance that he only wants to play in Miami. Reporting details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/xkgMfcTeqI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2023

“The league advised both Lillard and Goodwin that any future comments of the sort as far as him wanting to only play in Miami will be potentially subject him to discipline,” Charania said.

Charania reported that the NBA also issued a warning to the NBPA that future comments by players or their agents stating a desire to solely play for one team could be subject to discipline as well.

“In reading this memo, the NBA told its teams that they spoke to Goodwin,” Charania continued. “They spoke to Lillard and that Goodwin essentially denied telling teams that he told them that Lillard would only play in Miami. And so, from what this memo states, the NBA also spoke to other teams, and essentially, they were given the messaging as well that Goodwin’s statements were consistent for the most part.”

Lillard requested a trade from the Trail Blazers earlier this month and listed the Heat as his preferred destination. A few days after his client’s trade request, it was reported that Goodwin was calling teams and advising them against trading for the seven-time All-NBA selection.

Goodwin also offered a very clear statement to the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson about the report.

“I do what I should for my client,” he said. “Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”

It’ll be interesting to see what ends up taking place with this saga. It seems as though it could drag on for months as the Trail Blazers look to get a package they deem worthy for their franchise star.

Lillard is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while knocking down 46.3 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He would instantly upgrade a Heat offense that finished last in scoring last season and appears to need a top-tier scorer in order to get over the hump.

Fans all across the league will surely be paying attention to see if Lillard or Goodwin end up commenting on the situation sometime in the near future.