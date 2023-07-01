Report: Damian Lillard specifically requests trade to Miami Heat, whose players have talked to star in recent days

Star guard Damian Lillard has reportedly finally requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/AJwlIDxQwp — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) July 1, 2023

The Miami Heat are apparently his preferred destination.

Lillard has been linked to the Heat very often over the past few months, and the Heat are expected to “vigorously pursue” him, according to the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson.

The former first-round pick has apparently talked to Heat players in recent days about how a move could work.

Damian Lillard's top target is Miami, source tells AP. He has had discussions with Heat players in recent days about how such a move could work, the source said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2023

Naturally, the Heat aren’t the only team expected to pursue Lillard.

The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets. https://t.co/5KM6EF4RRT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

One can only wonder what price Miami would have to pay in a hypothetical trade for a player who is coming off arguably his most efficient season.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Lillard recorded 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while knocking down 46.3 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The seven-time All-NBA selection is exactly the type of player the Heat need. It became clear during the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets how much they desperately needed a top-tier scorer, and that’s exactly what Lillard is.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are still on the roster and figure to be off limits in trade talks between the Heat and Trail Blazers. A trio of Butler, Adebayo and Lillard would be one of the best in the league and make the Heat one of the favorites to win the title this season.

Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it seems like there might be exciting times ahead for the Heat organization and its fans.