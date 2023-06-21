Conor McGregor’s rape accuser claims NBA offered her $100K to keep quiet about alleged incident at Miami Heat’s arena

The attorney for the woman who is accusing Conor McGregor of rape during the NBA Finals is saying the alleged victim was offered hush money by the NBA to keep quiet and that the Miami Heat could be liable for what happened to her.

“Conor McGregor’s sexual assault accuser is setting her sights on the NBA, the Miami Heat and the Miami Police Department for ‘mishandling’ the aftermath of her alleged attack, her lawyer says,” according to a report by Jose Lambiet of the Daily Mail. “Attorney Ariel Mitchell tells DailyMail.com that officials at the Heat and the NBA were scrambling to keep the June 10 incident quiet and offered the alleged victim hush money. “‘The NBA offered us $100,000 to keep this quiet,’ Mitchell said. ‘They rescinded the offer when the news broke.’ “Mitchell says both the Heat and the basketball league could be liable for what she claims happened to her client. “‘Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor’s. They were hired by the Heat,’ Mitchell said. ‘They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble.'”

The alleged attack reportedly took place the night of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center in Miami.

A video emerged that seems to show McGregor leading the accuser into a bathroom at the arena. In letters obtained by TMZ, Mitchell wrote that “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.”

Mike Bass, the NBA’s chief communications officer, told the Daily Mail that the league did not offer anything to the woman and called the claim “categorically false.” Miami Heat spokesman Tim Donovan did not return a call and emails requesting comment, but the team earlier released a statement about the matter.

McGregor has denied the allegations against him through his attorney.

This recent accusation is the latest similar controversy involving the famous UFC fighter. In September 2020, he was accused by a woman of “attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition” on the island of Corsica.

McGregor denied that allegation, and the matter was ultimately dropped because of a lack of evidence. McGregor also previously has twice been accused of sexual assault in his native Ireland.

Also at Game 4, McGregor was involved in a promotion during a timeout in which Heat mascot Burnie was injured after being hit twice by him. Reports said the man who plays Burnie was taken to an emergency room, received pain medication and later sent home. McGregor later said that the incident was “all a skit.”

The 34-year-old has not fought in competition since breaking his leg in a bout in 2021. He currently is a coach on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality television show.

The game was the final one played by the Heat at Kaseya Center this season. Miami lost Game 4 and went on to lose Game 5 at Denver’s Ball Arena three days later to end the series and NBA season.