Report: Conor McGregor accused of raping woman at Miami Heat’s arena after Game 4 of NBA Finals

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is being accused of raping a woman after last Friday night’s Game 4 Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

TMZ indicated that attorney Ariel Mitchell sent letters to McGregor, the Heat and NBA about the alleged incident, which McGregor denies ever took place.

“Conor McGregor has been accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month…but the UFC star says the allegations are not true,” reported TMZ.

Mitchell is claiming that security from both the Heat and league made a concerted effort to force the unnamed woman into an arena restroom.

McGregor was allegedly waiting inside the restroom with his bodyguard. Mitchell then offered graphic depictions of what she claims happened to the woman and indicated that she’s seeking settlements from McGregor, the Heat and NBA.

“In the letters, Mitchell says ‘security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,'” the site reported. “The lawyer then claims McGregor emerged from inside of a handicap stall ‘and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.’ “According to the letters, the woman was able to get McGregor off of her by telling him she had to urinate … but then McGregor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him.”

Even before this alleged incident, McGregor had made news during the game when he was part of a team skit during the third quarter of last Friday’s contest. That skit ended up with McGregor punching the Heat’s mascot multiple times, which resulted in the mascot being sent to an emergency room.

During a career that’s been marked by numerous controversies, this most recent allegation isn’t the first time that McGregor has been accused of this type of incident.

In September 2020, he was accused by a woman of “attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition” on the island of Corsica. As in this case, McGregor denied the allegation, with the matter ultimately dropped because of a lack of evidence.

Prior to that, McGregor had twice been accused of sexual assault in his native Ireland. In addition, McGregor was arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y. for throwing a dolly at a bus.

McGregor has earned plenty of money during his fighting career and obviously has the funds to vigorously defend himself against such allegations.

Mitchell’s mention of settlements as opposed to pursuing litigation will undoubtedly be seen as controversial. That’s because the crime that was described would ordinarily be deemed egregious enough to warrant further review.

For now, McGregor will have to wait and see what transpires next with this situation.