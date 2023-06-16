Video emerges of Conor McGregor taking rape accuser to bathroom after Miami Heat’s NBA Finals game

A video has emerged showing former UFC champion Conor McGregor taking his rape accuser into a bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

The video seems to show McGregor leading the accuser into the bathroom before the footage ends.

According to legal letters that were obtained by ESPN, the woman said that McGregor “violently” forced himself upon her in a bathroom at Kaseya Center. The letter also read that McGregor “aggressively kissed her” and attempted to force her into sexual acts.

In the letters that were obtained by TMZ, attorney Ariel Mitchell wrote that “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.”

The video doesn’t show much after McGregor led the accuser into the bathroom, but there does appear to be security members in the vicinity.

McGregor’s attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, gave a statement to TMZ following the release of the video.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” Llanes said. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

McGregor has denied the allegations through his attorney.

At this point, it seems like law enforcement, the Heat and UFC are looking to gather more information on the situation.

“Asked Thursday by ESPN about the McGregor allegations, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said its special victims unit is investigating a report filed Sunday and no additional information will be released at this time,” Marc Raimondi wrote.

The Heat also acknowledged the allegations against McGregor in a statement.

An entertaining fighter in the UFC, McGregor is one of the most iconic fighters in the sport. He last fought in the UFC on July 10, 2021 and has a career record of 22-6.

McGregor was also a part of a skit during Game 4 of the NBA Finals where he injured the man who plays Burnie, the Heat’s mascot.

While the video released by TMZ gives a little more light into the situation, it is clear that an investigation and legal process need to take place in order to fully understand the situation between McGregor and his accuser.