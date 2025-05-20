Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo fully backs Heat culture: ‘If you’re not in it, you wouldn’t understand’

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat’s vaunted “culture” is often brought up in conversations about the organization, and there are some differing opinions about it among fans.

But when it comes to Heat star Bam Adebayo, he’s a believer in the culture, and he thinks that “if you’re not in it, you wouldn’t understand.”

Adebayo spoke about the topic during a conversation with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, referencing “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” by Nas during the discussion.

“If I ruled the world, I wouldn’t change it,” Adebayo said. “The thing is, it’s like if you’re not in it, you wouldn’t understand. That’s the thing about Heat Culture. If you aren’t a part of it, then you don’t know what it’s like to be inside of the locker room or around the Heat organization.”

He continued.

“I wouldn’t change it,” he said.

Some fans see Adebayo as a Heat Lifer, someone who will spend his entire career with Miami. Since he’s seen in that regard, it’s only right that he’s a firm believer in the organization’s culture.

The culture of the Heat franchise is often defined by its conditioning, hard work and toughness, and sometimes, at least in recent years, the culture has also been defined by the team’s underdog mentality.

Miami has had some deep playoff runs that have stunned folks in recent seasons, and although the franchise is still trying to win its first NBA title since the Big 3 era, the Heat have established that they can’t be counted out even when their record is underwhelming.

They have also displayed an ability to turn overlooked players into legitimate NBA contributors, showing that they get the most out of their players.

Unfortunately, there was no magical run in store for Miami this season, as the team reached the playoffs but was swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Overall, this season was a forgettable one for Adebayo, who had a little bit of a regression offensively and wasn’t named an All-Star for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

He will look to bounce back in the 2025-26 season and help the Heat put together a more memorable campaign in the process, as there wasn’t a whole lot to smile about during the team’s most recent season. With any luck, the team’s culture will help it get back on track.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Miami Heat
Why Miami Heat fans should still keep their plans open for a playoff series starting next week
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier
Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments of the Heat’s disastrous 2024-25 season
Editorials
Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler’s agent defends him against Dwyane Wade’s criticism: ‘Podcast’s can kick rocks’
Miami Heat News
Rasheer Fleming
Potential Heat draft target calls LeBron the GOAT: ‘He can do everything from 1 through 5’
Miami Heat News
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Florida cities make him the happiest amid uncertain future
Miami Heat News
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Heat insider believes there is a ’50-50′ chance Andrew Wiggins is back with team
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?