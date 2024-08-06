Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo set to face off against Miami Heat teammate Nikola Jovic in Olympic semifinals

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Bam Adebayo Team USA
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA moved into the semifinals of the men’s basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a quarterfinal victory against Brazil on Tuesday.

The upcoming rematch against Serbia could pit two Miami Heat players against each other as they compete for a berth in the championship game: Bam Adebayo from Team USA and Nikola Jovic from Serbia.

Jovic reportedly is suffering from an illness and was unable to play in Serbia’s quarterfinal victory against Australia on Tuesday, so it is unknown if he will be recovered enough to face Adebayo and the Americans on Thursday.

Adebayo, however, seems to still be in good form as he scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds coming off the bench in the 122-87 quarterfinal victory over Brazil. Former Heat star LeBron James was again in the starting lineup and contributed 12 points and nine assists in the win.

Team USA and Serbia faced each other in the opening game of the group stage, and the Americans emerged with a 110-84 victory. Adebayo contributed four points and two rebounds in that game, while Jovic scored five points with two rebounds.

The United States also defeated 105-79 Serbia in an exhibition game leading up to the official Olympic competition.

Based on those previous results, Team USA looks to be the prohibitive favorite to defeat Serbia, which is led by NBA superstar Nikola Jokic, and advance to the gold-medal game. The United States is looking to win its fifth consecutive gold medal in men’s basketball.

In the other semifinal, host country France, led by Victor Wembanyama, will face Germany. In the quarterfinals, France defeated Canada 82-73 on Tuesday, and Germany advanced with a 76-63 win against Greece.

The United States defeated France, without Wembanyama, in the championship game to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA, led by coach Steve Kerr with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the staff, is undefeated at the Olympics using varied lineups and rotations based on the matchups its opponents present.

If Team USA can notch another victory against Serbia, it will advance to the gold-medal game, which is scheduled for Saturday.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Zyon Pullin
The full implications of the Miami Heat signing Zyon Pullin to a contract
Miami Heat News
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent
Max Strus pays respect to former Miami Heat teammates with new additions to his home
Miami Heat News
Marcus Morris
Miami Heat insider drops reality check on team’s reported interest in Marcus Morris
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo reacts to Miami Heat flexing his ‘quadruple-single’ for Team USA
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?