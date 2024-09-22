Bam Adebayo responds to Miami Heat trolling him amid A’ja Wilson dating rumors

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the 2024 WNBA MVP on Sunday for her impressive play in the regular season.

A'ja + M'VP 🏆 It just goes together. Redefining the game, one play at a time. Congrats, A'ja Wilson! 26.9 PPG | 11.9 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.8 SPG | 2.6 BPG 2024 @Kia WNBA MVP #KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/c9d4n8NTRl — WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2024

With rumors swirling that Wilson and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could be dating, the Heat shared a photo of the All-Star big man with an interesting caption on Sunday.

It didn’t take long for Adebayo to hilariously respond to the post on social media.

Whether Adebayo and Wilson are dating or not, there’s no doubt that they’re two of the best at their craft in professional basketball.

Wilson has the Heat center beat, though, as she’s now won three league MVPs, a Rookie of the Year award, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, two WNBA titles and is the reigning WNBA Finals MVP.

Adebayo has yet to win a title, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year award in his career, although the Heat star has finished in the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of the last five seasons.

Wilson’s 2024 regular season was extremely impressive, as she averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Aces earned the league’s No. 4 seed for the postseason, and they’ll open the playoffs on Sunday night against the No. 5-seeded Seattle Storm. Wilson is looking to lead her team to a third consecutive WNBA title.

Meanwhile, Adebayo and the Heat are getting set to kick off their 2024-25 regular season next month. Adebayo is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as he averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the 2023-24 campaign.

He earned the third All-Star nod of his career for his play last season, and he was selected to his fifth All-Defensive team.

Until Adebayo and Wilson confirm whether or not they are dating, the Heat may poke more fun at the star big man to feed into the intrigue around him and Wilson.