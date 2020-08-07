 Report: Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Admits He's Not Feeling 100 Percent With Latest Update - Heat Nation
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo revealed some troubling news about his health on Friday.

The 23-year-old is apparently not feeling 100 percent himself physically as the Heat head towards their final games of the 2019-20 regular season.

Adebayo appeared in Miami’s last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he struggled, scoring just six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Heat lost to the Bucks 130-116 and are now 2.5 games behind the No. 3-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference with just four games to play.

Adebayo has been an important piece for Miami this season, averaging career-highs in points (16.1), rebounds (10.4), assists (5.1) and blocks (1.3) per game. He was also named to his first All-Star team this season.

The Heat are in danger of falling behind the No. 5-seeded Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference, as they hold just a one-game advantage.

Losing Adebayo for any period of time would be a significant blow to the Heat’s NBA title aspirations.

Miami will continue the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 8 as it will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. EST.

