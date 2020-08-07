- Report: Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Admits He’s Not Feeling 100 Percent With Latest Update
Report: Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Admits He’s Not Feeling 100 Percent With Latest Update
- Updated: August 7, 2020
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo revealed some troubling news about his health on Friday.
The 23-year-old is apparently not feeling 100 percent himself physically as the Heat head towards their final games of the 2019-20 regular season.
Bam has said he had no COVID symptoms. But in terms of returning to basketball, "Mentally I feel like I’m ready. Physically my body says otherwise sometimes."
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 7, 2020
Adebayo appeared in Miami’s last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he struggled, scoring just six points on 2-of-10 shooting.
The Heat lost to the Bucks 130-116 and are now 2.5 games behind the No. 3-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference with just four games to play.
Adebayo has been an important piece for Miami this season, averaging career-highs in points (16.1), rebounds (10.4), assists (5.1) and blocks (1.3) per game. He was also named to his first All-Star team this season.
The Heat are in danger of falling behind the No. 5-seeded Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference, as they hold just a one-game advantage.
Losing Adebayo for any period of time would be a significant blow to the Heat’s NBA title aspirations.
Miami will continue the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 8 as it will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. EST.
