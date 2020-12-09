- Report: 5 Miami Heat players named to ESPN’s list of top 100 NBA players
- Updated: December 9, 2020
ESPN.com recently began unveiling its list of top 100 players in the NBA.
Five Miami Heat players have ended up on the prestigious board.
The players listed are Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo come in No. 12 and 13, respectively, in ESPN's ranking of NBA's Top 100. Also: Duncan Robinson at No. 75, Tyler Herro at No. 59 and Goran Dragic at No. 58.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 9, 2020
Butler, 31, is the franchise’s alpha. The veteran led the Heat all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals.
During the 2020 NBA Finals versus the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers, Butler collected 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 boards and 2.2 steals per game.
He also conducted one of the best NBA Finals games in league history in Game 3 of the series. He finished that game with 40 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Adeabyo, 23, is the emerging face of the franchise. The Heat recently locked the All-Star into a mammoth contract for the next few years.
Last season, Adebayo averaged a career-high 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Dragic, who re-signed with the Heat this past offseason, is a fan favorite in Miami. He was a strong part of the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals.
Of course, the Heat experienced much success last season due to scoring explosions from Herro and Robinson. Both sharpshooters showed the world they are among the top snipers in the NBA.
The fact that the Heat have fiver players on the list is a clear indication of just how talented and deep they are. Surely, every player will look to rank even higher by this time next year.
