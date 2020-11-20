 Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal

Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal

Goran Dragic Miami Heat

Point guard Goran Dragic will be back with the Miami Heat next season after the Slovenian national made his announcement in exciting fashion.

Shortly after the announcement was made, details of the deal started to trickle out on social media.

Dragic is a fan favorite in Miami and was a major force behind the Heat’s surprise appearance in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

His numbers were even more impressive in the postseason.

It’s great to see that Dragic will be back in Miami. Hopefully his return is a sign of many more good things to come.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login