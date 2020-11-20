- Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal
Goran Dragic makes epic announcement as he decides to return Miami Heat on lucrative deal
Point guard Goran Dragic will be back with the Miami Heat next season after the Slovenian national made his announcement in exciting fashion.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨I'm glad that I can announce that I'm staying with my #HeatNationFamily 📝❤️🏀🔥 @MiamiHEAT
Let’s finish the job we started!!!😤💪#LetsGoHeatnation #heatnation #heatfamily #305 pic.twitter.com/ltV769phXF
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) November 20, 2020
Shortly after the announcement was made, details of the deal started to trickle out on social media.
Goran Dragic announces that he's back with the Miami Heat. Source tells AP it is a two-year deal, the second year is at the Heat option.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020
Free agent Goran Dragic has agreed to a two-year, $37.4M deal to re-sign with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020
Dragic is a fan favorite in Miami and was a major force behind the Heat’s surprise appearance in the 2020 NBA Finals.
Last season, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.
His numbers were even more impressive in the postseason.
It’s great to see that Dragic will be back in Miami. Hopefully his return is a sign of many more good things to come.
