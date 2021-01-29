Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly is closer to making his return.

Butler, who hasn’t played since Jan. 9, could make his return on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

“There’s optimism that Butler will be able to return for Saturday’s game against the Kings, according to a league source,” the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang wrote. “The five-time All-Star has not played since the Heat’s Jan. 9 road win over the Washington Wizards.”

The Heat have struggled this season, especially without Butler, as they are just 6-12 through their first 18 games.

The team has had to deal with injuries and several absences related to COVID-19, but Miami will need to turn things around fast in the 72-game season.

Butler reportedly has lost more than 12 pounds in a week, but it looks like he may be able to tough it out and play on Saturday.

This season, Butler is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.