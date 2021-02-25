The Miami Heat are reportedly among the potential trade destinations for Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

“Kyle Lowry would be a perfect fit for the 76ers,” wrote Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The same can be said about the Miami Heat. The best spot for the Philly native and Toronto Raptors point guard, however, is the Los Angeles Clippers. “According to sources, those three teams could become potential trade destinations for the former Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova [University] standout. That is, of course, if Lowry opts to not finish the season with the Raptors.”

Lowry, 34, is out of the prime of his career.

Furthermore, the Raptors look nothing like contenders. The team has a 16-17 record.

As for the Heat, they are in win-now mode. Although the Heat are struggling this season, they’ve been ravaged by injuries and restrictions related to COVID-19.

Now, the Heat are starting to find their groove with superstar Jimmy Butler back in the picture. Certainly, a veteran like Lowry could push the Heat closer to contention.

On the season, Lowry is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

The 2019 champion has started in 26 games for the Raptors this year.