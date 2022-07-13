Report: Patrick Beverley has drawn interest from Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat have been pretty quiet so far this offseason, but a lot of rumors have linked the team to players all over the league.

The Heat have been one of the top teams mentioned in connection to stars Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. Now, another player is being linked to the Heat. That player is guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley was traded to the Utah Jazz from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that involved star big man Rudy Gobert. Now, the Heat are among the teams that have expressed interest in Beverley as the Jazz organization weighs the path that it wants to take going forward.

“Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote. “The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the [Los Angeles] Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the [Philadelphia] Sixers’ obvious deep [Houston] Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.”

Beverley is a bit of a polarizing player in the NBA. Some fans love his defensive toughness, while others find him to be something of a pest both on and off the court. He became a punchline for a couple of days earlier this year for how he behaved after he led the Timberwolves out of the play-in tournament.

Regardless of how people feel about Beverley, it is hard to argue against the fact that he does contribute to winning basketball. Whether or not he’ll find himself contributing for the Jazz or another team this season remains to be seen.

Clearly, Beverley’s name is one to keep an eye on as the offseason continues.