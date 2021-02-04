- Report: Pat Riley and Victor Oladipo have ‘mutual respect’ for each other
Report: Pat Riley and Victor Oladipo have ‘mutual respect’ for each other
- Updated: February 4, 2021
It’s no secret that the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets newcomer Victor Oladipo are linked to one another.
Beyond that, it appears that there is a mutual respect between Oladipo and Heat team president Pat Riley.
Oladipo likes Scott Perry. Perry likes Oladipo.
Pat Riley and Oladipo have mutual respect also.
That’s the tweet! Happy Thursday. https://t.co/5sKfmHl2Ln
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 4, 2021
Oladipo, 28, was recently sent to Houston in the mega James Harden trade.
Shortly after the former All-Star landed in Houston, a report emerged that Oladipo still wanted to find a way to end up in Miami.
Although the Heat reportedly backed away from pursuing Oladipo, they could certainly use help. The Heat are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference with a surprising 7-14 record.
Meanwhile, the Rockets have improved significantly since Oladipo arrived into town. The Rockets hold a 10-10 record and are just outside of the playoff standings.
Furthermore, Oladipo is starting to find a rhythm in Houston. He is collecting 20.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game as a member of the Rockets this season.
