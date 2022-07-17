The Miami Heat are apparently going after stars this offseason, with a report that the team is looking to acquire future first-round picks to package for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell making the rounds recently.

However, landing Durant might be a pipe dream as the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly “lukewarm” on a possible trade package headlined by Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

“In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks,” wrote Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that the Heat organization is ready to “exhaust all options” in order to trade for the 12-time All-Star. After all, getting a player of Durant’s caliber could immediately transform most NBA teams into title contenders.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Heat might have to consider including other players in trade proposals to catch the attention of the Nets front office. Durant is also reportedly keen on playing for a Heat team that has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

That leaves Miami in a bind. Instead, it could focus its sights on acquiring Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, who have recently been stockpiling future first-round picks.

There is also the option of moving forward with its current core that helped lead the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. It should also be noted that Miami was just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals, bowing out to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.