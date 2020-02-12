Report: NBA Superstar Currently Under Contract Will Request Trade to Miami Heat - Heat Nation

Ever since they acquired Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade last summer, the Miami Heat have apparently been trying to find a second superstar to pair him up with.

According to Brian Windhorst, that second superstar may look to force his way to South Florida in the near future.

Windhorst on 790 reporting there's going to be a superstar under contract that will request a trade to Miami in the next few years. Also says Giannis is happy in MIL, for now. — ALdonis SLASHburn™ (@AIR305) February 11, 2020

Let the speculation begin on who that superstar is.

This is coming off the heels of Joel Embiid hinting that he’s unhappy in Philadelphia, and Butler trying to recruit him via social media.

Naturally, Heat fans may feel that “The Process” is whom Windhorst was referring to.

Another possibility is Bradley Beal, who is having a career-best season on a very poor Washington Wizards team.

Although Beal recently agreed to a two-year, $72 million contract extension, a Heat insider recently tweeted that he thinks the star guard will soon end up in Miami.

The Heat have recently slid to fourth place in the Eastern Conference, after spending a long stretch in second place. Although they added veterans Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder just prior to the trading deadline, plenty of pundits are still doubting whether they’re true title contenders.

The main reason seems to be the lack of a second bonafide star on the Heat, as opposed to teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.