Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo is the talk of the NBA.

As a matter of fact, one NBA executive told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that everyone around the league is looking for the next Adebayo.

“The high ceiling name is Bam Adebayo, which is, I don’t know if he has that playmaking that Bam has, but he does have a very good basketball IQ,” Fedor reported in regards to 2020 draft prospect Onyeka Okongwu. “Everyone is looking for the next Bam.”

Adebayo, 23, was named a first-time All-Star this season.

During the Heat’s Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Adebayo showed the world why he is one of the best big men in the NBA. He put up 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal in the entertaining contest.

Most notably, the center swatted opposing star Jayson Tatum’s dunk at the basket in the closing seconds of Game 1. The NBA world erupted in the aftermath of the epic block.

Over the course of the 2019-20 regular season, Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

The third-year big can do a little bit of everything, making him of the most versatile stars in the league. The Heat selected the University of Kentucky product with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

There’s no question why everyone wants to draft the next Adebayo.