Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and Dwyane Wade

Bam Adebayo is the talk of the NBA world after his incredible game-clinching block in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It didn’t take long before current and former NBA players took to social media to react to the block with amazement and glee.

A number of former Heat stars also logged onto Twitter to join in on the party.

Adebayo burst onto the season during the 2019-20 regular season and earned his first All-Star Game appearance. He is now becoming even more of a household name thanks to his performance in the playoffs.

Adebayo finished Game 1 with 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

His second block on Tuesday night won the Heat Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo and the Heat have to win only three more games before the third-year star is playing on the game’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals.

