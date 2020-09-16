- NBA Twitter Erupts After Bam Adebayo’s Game-Saving Block on Jayson Tatum in Game 1
NBA Twitter Erupts After Bam Adebayo’s Game-Saving Block on Jayson Tatum in Game 1
- Updated: September 15, 2020
Bam Adebayo is the talk of the NBA world after his incredible game-clinching block in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
BAM BLOCK ON TATUM TO CLOSE OUT GAME 1 pic.twitter.com/9taVNrAXjT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020
It didn’t take long before current and former NBA players took to social media to react to the block with amazement and glee.
😱😱 BAM!!
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 16, 2020
Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020
Wow . That was incredible . Timing and block with the left for the game
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020
That probably was one of the best blocks I ever seen
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 16, 2020
Bam for block of the year!
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 16, 2020
Wow Bam. Sheesh. 😤😤😤
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020
BAM!!!!!!!!
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) September 16, 2020
big time block
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 16, 2020
Bam just had the best block of the year‼️🤯
— Kev (@KevKnox) September 16, 2020
Bam with the big block
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 16, 2020
A number of former Heat stars also logged onto Twitter to join in on the party.
Yes BAM
— Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 16, 2020
🤚🏾🤚🏾🤚🏾🤚🏾🤚🏾 pic.twitter.com/YiGX91D97t
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 16, 2020
@Bam1of1 @MiamiHEAT 👏🏿 https://t.co/qED7mNEvhR
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 16, 2020
Adebayo burst onto the season during the 2019-20 regular season and earned his first All-Star Game appearance. He is now becoming even more of a household name thanks to his performance in the playoffs.
Adebayo finished Game 1 with 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
His second block on Tuesday night won the Heat Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Adebayo and the Heat have to win only three more games before the third-year star is playing on the game’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals.
