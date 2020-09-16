Bam Adebayo is the talk of the NBA world after his incredible game-clinching block in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

BAM BLOCK ON TATUM TO CLOSE OUT GAME 1 pic.twitter.com/9taVNrAXjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020

It didn’t take long before current and former NBA players took to social media to react to the block with amazement and glee.

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Wow . That was incredible . Timing and block with the left for the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

That probably was one of the best blocks I ever seen — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 16, 2020

Bam for block of the year! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 16, 2020

BAM!!!!!!!! — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) September 16, 2020

big time block — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 16, 2020

Bam just had the best block of the year‼️🤯 — Kev (@KevKnox) September 16, 2020

Bam with the big block — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 16, 2020

A number of former Heat stars also logged onto Twitter to join in on the party.

Yes BAM — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 16, 2020

Adebayo burst onto the season during the 2019-20 regular season and earned his first All-Star Game appearance. He is now becoming even more of a household name thanks to his performance in the playoffs.

Adebayo finished Game 1 with 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

His second block on Tuesday night won the Heat Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo and the Heat have to win only three more games before the third-year star is playing on the game’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals.