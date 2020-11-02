Jimmy Butler helped lead the Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference championship this past NBA season, but appears that the team’s plan is still to acquire a player who is even better than Butler.

As many Heat fans know, the team is reportedly locked in on trying to acquire two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. After Miami’s deep playoff run, it appears that is still very much the ultimate goal.

ESPN’s Dan Le Batard offered the latest on Miami’s attempt to build a new superteam while speaking with Rich Eisen.

“When they got Jimmy Butler, the plan was to get somebody better than Jimmy Butler to be the top end of this team,” Le Batard said of the Heat. “Everything that happened in the playoffs, even though it ended with them finishing second place, they needed all of that to happen to shake Milwaukee’s core in what they’re doing and to show Giannis, ‘Well we can take you out, imagine what we can do with you here.”

Le Batard went on to say that the Heat may make some moves this offseason, but clarified that anything the Heat do this offseason will be done with next year’s free-agency period in mind.

“I would assume that they remain trained on, ‘How do we get Giannis? The only thing that matters is getting Giannis,’” he said.

The rumors that have connected the Heat and the superstar forward have been swirling for quite some time.

It will be fascinating to see what comes to fruition during the 2021 offseason.

If Antetokounmpo does indeed end up in Miami, there is no doubt that the Heat will become one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA for many years to come.