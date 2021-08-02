Report: Miami Heat would like to add DeMar DeRozan without surrendering Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat are attempting to make some vast moves this offseason.

In addition, they’re trying to do it without giving away prized youngster Tyler Herro.

“The Heat, I’m told, are likewise strong favorites to re-sign restricted free agent sharpshooter Duncan Robinson with or without the addition of [DeMar] DeRozan and are believed to be attempting to make all of these moves without surrendering Tyler Herro via trade,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Heat are aiming to net DeRozan and Kyle Lowry this summer.

The duo played together for many years with the Toronto Raptors. In fact, they helped knock off the Heat in the 2016 playoffs.

Now, they could be looking to assist the Heat getting back to the promised land.

While DeRozan may be hard for the Heat to acquire due to cap constrains, he could be enticed if the team offers the full midlevel exception. The four-time All-Star made over $27 million last season.

As for Herro, he has portrayed propitious moments before the Heat’s eyes. The guard averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game last season.