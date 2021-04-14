 Report: Miami Heat will have interest in Mike Conley this offseason - Heat Nation
Mike Conley Utah Jazz Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly will have their eye on Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley if they are unable to sign Kyle Lowry in free agency this coming offseason.

The Heat pursued Lowry at this year’s trade deadline, but it appears that they’d be willing to bring in Conley, who is a free agent following this season, as well.

The Heat could be in need at the guard position as Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic could all be free agents following the 2020-21 season.

Oladipo will be an unrestricted free agent, and Robinson and Nunn will both be restricted free agents if Miami extends them qualifying offers.

As for Dragic, he has a team option for next season that the Heat could decline to free up cap space for Lowry or Conley.

This season, Conley is averaging 16.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while helping lead the Jazz to the No. 1 seed in the West.

