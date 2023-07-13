Tyler Herro seen working out with Ben Simmons amid Damian Lillard-to-Miami Heat rumors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was recently seen working out with Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons.

Tyler Herro working out with Ben Simmons 👀 (via @raf_tyler) pic.twitter.com/lwg6RH82hE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2023

Herro and Simmons have both found themselves in trade rumors this offseason, mainly because of Miami’s pursuit of Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard.

Earlier this offseason, Herro reportedly told people that he expects to be traded away from the Heat. It is likely that Herro would be included in a deal for Lillard because of his salary and the fact that he is one of the most talented young players the Heat have to offer.

Herro’s four-year, $120 million contract begins in the 2023-24 season. He signed the extension with Miami last offseason after he won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately for the former No. 13 overall pick, he suffered a hand injury in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return to the lineup in Miami’s run to the NBA Finals.

As for Simmons, his name has also been mentioned in the trade market as a possible player that could be moved if the Nets decide to help facilitate a Lillard trade to Miami.

The Nets acquired Simmons as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season. He has dealt with injuries that have limited him in his time with Brooklyn.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field in the 2022-23 season. Those averages were a major drop-off from the 2020-21 season when he made the All-Star team with the Sixers.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Simmons put up 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He’s clearly taken a step back as a scorer since missing the entire 2021-22 season.

If Brooklyn does help facilitate a Lillard deal with Miami, there’s a chance that Herro and Simmons could be teammates if the Nets decide to add Herro and keep Simmons on the roster. It’s unclear if that’s an option for the team, but the two players clearly are looking to improve their games by training this offseason.