Report: Miami Heat were engaged in trade talks until final half hour on Thursday, but nothing materialized
- Updated: February 10, 2022
On Thursday, the NBA trade deadline for the 2021-22 season came and went without the Miami Heat doing much of anything.
Of course, they did part ways with youngster KZ Okpala earlier in the week, but some fans were hoping for more fireworks before the deadline passed.
As it turns out, the Heat did try to get something done prior to the deadline and reportedly engaged several teams on Thursday.
No trades for Miami.
They engaged several teams down to the last half hour but nothing materialized.
— Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) February 10, 2022
Though the Heat haven’t been flawless this season, they are a very strong team. Thanks to players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, the Heat currently lay claim to the best record in the Eastern Conference at 35-20.
Still, the East is very daunting. Not only do the Heat have to deal with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, but they also have to deal with two teams that underwent major overhauls prior to the deadline.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets completed a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden. There were other pieces included in the deal, but those three players will certainly have the biggest impact on the remainder of the NBA season.
When the playoffs roll around, the Heat will likely have to face at least one of those teams if they want to make it far in the bracket.
As the deadline has already come and gone, the Heat will now perhaps turn to the buyout market to try to add some veteran talent to stock their arsenal before the playoffs arrive.
