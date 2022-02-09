 Report: Miami Heat trade away KZ Okpala to Oklahoma City Thunder - Heat Nation
KZ Okpala Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have made a small splash ahead of the trade deadline.

The team has traded away KZ Okpala in a deal that has some interesting draft pick implications.

Okpala has been a trade candidate for quite some time, and he was even mentioned in a recent report that linked the Heat to P.J. Washington.

Now, it seems that Okpala will continue his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his Heat career, he averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 63 appearances. He never quite lived up to expectations for the Heat after entering the NBA in 2019.

It will be interesting to see if Miami has any other deals up its sleeve.

