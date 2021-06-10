Report: Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks interested in Kelly Oubre Jr.

According to a recent report, the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are among the teams interested in Golden State Warriors small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre is set to hit free agency this offseason.

“According to league sources, Miami, San Antonio and the New York Knicks are among the teams interested in Oubre in free agency, and it’s easy to see him at his best, fitting into those places,” wrote Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports.

Oubre has had an adventurous six-year career.

He has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. Oubre never appeared in a game for the Thunder, but was a member of the team briefly.

Oubre’s best season came in 2019-20 with the Suns. That year, he averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

This past season, however, Oubre regressed, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His shooting clips dipped compared to those of the previous season, as the 25-year-old shot the ball at a 43.9 percent clip from the field and a 31.6 percent clip from deep.

Oubre could be a good fit in Miami, but there would be a decent risk in signing a player with an inconsistent track record.