Kendrick Nunn's Immediate Reaction on Being Selected to 2020 Rising Stars - Heat Nation

On Friday, it was announced that Miami Heat rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro would both be suiting up for the 2020 Rising Stars Game.

The selection should not have come as much of a shock to the players, as they have performed impressively all season long.

Still, Nunn expressed great excitement over the major achievement.

Nunn’s journey to NBA stardom has been just as swift as it has been unexpected.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent last season. He was later acquired by the Heat prior to this past offseason.

Over the summer, Nunn impressed during NBA Summer League and quickly carved out a place for himself in Miami’s rotation in the team’s preseason games.

Still, very few people could have predicted that Nunn would ultimately go on to start in every single game he’s played in so far this season. In 44 games with Miami, he’s averaged 16.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He’s been mentioned as a Rookie of the Year award candidate and has quickly exemplified exactly what it means to be a Heat player.

As for Herro, the former No. 13 overall pick has shined since the start of the season. He’s averaging 13.1 points per game this season on 41.3 percent shooting from the field.

Already, he’s shown the ability to get hot on the offensive side of the ball when his team needs him to.

The future is bright for both Heat players. This season, they’ll look to represent the Heat in the Rising Stars Game.

Perhaps next season, they’ll be suiting up for the All-Star Weekend’s main event.