Oddsmakers Peg Miami Heat as Favorites to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo If He Leaves Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: September 9, 2020
The Miami Heat eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.
Now, it appears that Miami is the favorite to land Antetokounmpo if he ends up leaving the Bucks as a free agent in the 2021 offseason.
“Per Betonline.Ag, the odds are -250 (2/5) that he will sign the supermax and +170 (17/10) that he won’t,” Forbes’ Adam Zagoria wrote.
“If he doesn’t, the Heat (3/1) and Raptors (4/1) are the favorites with the Pelicans, Knicks and 76ers all even (5/1).”
Antetokounmpo is eligible for a supermax extension this offseason, but it is unknown if he plans on re-signing with the Bucks.
The reigning MVP reportedly will not request a trade from the Bucks this coming offseason.
If Antetokounmpo does demand a trade, it is unclear what the Heat would be willing to part ways with in order to try to get a deal done.
One former Western Conference executive thinks that Antetokounmpo could be on the Golden State Warriors later this year.
He is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency following the 2020-21 season. If he does, the Heat are clearly expected to be major players in that sweepstakes.
