 Report: Signs pointing to Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces on Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Signs pointing to Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces on Miami Heat

Report: Signs pointing to Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces on Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes there is a possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo could forgo signing contract extensions this offseason to team up with the Miami Heat following the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are scheduled to be free agents following the 2020-21 season.

While Adebayo will be a restricted free agent, meaning Miami can match any offer sheet he signs, they both could be in new places.

However, Windhorst believes that Miami is a likely spot for the two, seeing as Adebayo is already there and shares the same agent.

Adebayo had a breakout season this year, and he was selected to his first All-Star team.

Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back league MVPs and is one of the best players in the NBA.

It is possible that he will move on from the Milwaukee Bucks if they struggle in the postseason again next year.

This year, Miami knocked the Bucks out in the second round of the playoffs.

Adding the two-time MVP to a team that just made the NBA Finals would certainly make Miami a force to be reckoned with.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login