ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes there is a possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo could forgo signing contract extensions this offseason to team up with the Miami Heat following the 2020-21 NBA season.

Brian Windhorst says to keep an eye on Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo this off season "It’s interesting to point out that Bam and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the same agent. . . If neither of them sign extensions this off season, watch out for the Miami Heat." (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/hQXIytB8L2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 13, 2020

Both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are scheduled to be free agents following the 2020-21 season.

While Adebayo will be a restricted free agent, meaning Miami can match any offer sheet he signs, they both could be in new places.

However, Windhorst believes that Miami is a likely spot for the two, seeing as Adebayo is already there and shares the same agent.

Adebayo had a breakout season this year, and he was selected to his first All-Star team.

Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back league MVPs and is one of the best players in the NBA.

It is possible that he will move on from the Milwaukee Bucks if they struggle in the postseason again next year.

This year, Miami knocked the Bucks out in the second round of the playoffs.

Adding the two-time MVP to a team that just made the NBA Finals would certainly make Miami a force to be reckoned with.