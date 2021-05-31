- Report: Miami Heat don’t think they need a player to ‘fix’ anything, believe in Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
Report: Miami Heat don’t think they need a player to ‘fix’ anything, believe in Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
- Updated: May 31, 2021
Despite being on the receiving end of a playoff sweep, the Miami Heat reportedly believe that the duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo doesn’t require the addition of a player who can fix the team’s current problems.
Big takeaway from recent convos:
Heat org doesn’t think it needs a player to come & “fix” anything.
They believe in Jimmy & Bam as lead guys. They go as Jimmy & Bam goes.
I get the hunch the focus will be win now moves to maximize that pairing. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_
— Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) May 30, 2021
The Heat managed to build momentum at the end of the regular season, but were then promptly swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in four games. In three of those four contests, the Heat were either blown out or played sluggishly enough that a comeback effort fell short.
Butler and Adebayo were key players last season during a playoff run that culminated with the Heat’s first appearance in the finals in six years.
However, injuries, COVID-19 issues and other problems made for a busy regular season that included some major changes along the way.
The idea of adding a quick-fix player to the Heat’s lineup sounds enticing, with some rumors surfacing about major players being added during the offseason. Yet, there’s no indication that the Heat are leaning in that direction
Instead, the Heat seem prepared to have Butler and Adebayo serve as the team’s cornerstones and simply tweak the roster enough to make another deep playoff run next year.
