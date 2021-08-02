Report: Miami Heat ‘positioning themselves’ as frontrunners for Kyle Lowry once free agency opens

The Miami Heat reportedly are making themselves the frontrunners to land free agent guard Kyle Lowry.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Heat would bring Lowry in via a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. Miami could potentially move Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal.

“The Miami Heat are positioning themselves to become front-runners to land Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade agreement once discussions are permitted to begin with the opening of NBA free agency on Monday, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowksi wrote. “Lowry has long been intrigued with joining Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Miami organization, and now Miami has maneuvered to have two key elements of a possible sign-and-trade package — guard Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achiuwa — to offer the Raptors once talks can ensue at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, sources said.”

The Heat presumably picked up Dragic’s team option for next season in order to include him in any possible deals this offseason.

Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat reportedly are trying to reunite Lowry with DeMar DeRozan, his former teammate with the Raptors, and this could be the first step to that plan coming to fruition.

The NBA’s free agency period officially opens on Monday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. EST.