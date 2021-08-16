Report: Miami Heat ‘plan’ to give promising youngster shot to be Kyle Lowry’s backup

One Miami Heat insider recently stated that the team is going to give youngster Gabe Vincent a shot at the backup point guard role.

A lot of talk on the timeline about backup point guards. My understanding is the Heat plan to give Gabe Vincent that shot… for now — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) August 16, 2021

The starting job indisputably belongs to Kyle Lowry, but having a reliable backup point guard is extremely important.

Vincent has a lot to prove if he wants to make a leap at the NBA level. The 25-year-old has spent two seasons in the league. So far, he hasn’t been overly impressive.

Over limited minutes in the 2020-21 season, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Efficiency was a struggle, as he shot 37.8 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep.

On the bright side, he looked good during his time with the Nigerian national team this summer. With any luck, he should be able to build off that.

The 6-foot-3 pro has shown flashes of potential at times, and it would be great to see him polish some of his weak areas. Time will tell if he truly does end up earning the backup point guard job.