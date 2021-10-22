Report: Miami Heat officials are ‘optimistic’ about the team for this season

According to a report, Miami Heat officials are optimistic about this year’s team.

After Miami’s impressive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks to open the season, it’s probably pretty easy for fans to understand why.

Talking to Heat officials last night before the game, and it’s easy to feel optimistic about this group. Because they are. And they’re seeing it every day. They’ve put something together. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) October 22, 2021

After Miami’s stellar offseason, Heat officials aren’t the only ones optimistic about the team’s chances at having a successful year. Many folks around the NBA share the sentiment.

The Heat entered the 2021-22 season with a lot to prove, as they failed to meet expectations last season. In the team’s first game of the 2021-22 campaign, a lot of doubters were silenced.

Miami annihilated the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks by a 137-95 score. It was an impressive all-around effort by the Heat.

Miami did a great job keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo in check, as he finished with just 15 points. The Heat got strong showings from Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, all of whom finished with at least 20 points.

The Heat will look to keep things moving in the right direction as the season continues to get rolling.