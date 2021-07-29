Report: Miami Heat intrigued by point guard Lonzo Ball

One of the Miami Heat’s biggest needs this offseason is a point guard who is a true floor general.

To that end, the team is reportedly interested in acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball, who will become a free agent.

Lonzo Ball is a name that 'has been of intrigue' to the Miami Heat, per @IraHeatBeat pic.twitter.com/CGXPkat5Lb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 28, 2021

Ball, 23, entered the NBA four years ago amidst lots of hype, most of which was created by his father.

Ball’s first couple of seasons were rough and disappointing, but this season he improved his game, particularly his 3-point shooting.

He could give the Heat someone who would allow them to play at a faster pace and get players easier shots. He is also a fine defender, and at 6-foot-6, he can defend multiple positions.

Ball’s improved outside shooting would also be a boon for the Heat, as they were mediocre in that department this season. Last year, when Miami rode the magic carpet to the NBA Finals, its 3-point shooting was its strong suit.

Ball isn’t the only ball-handling guard the Heat are interested in. They have also been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.