Report: Miami Heat among most likely destinations for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has seen his name involved in trade rumors throughout the entire offseason.

Multiple teams have been linked with the 25-year-old as the 76ers are looking to receive a nice package in return for him.

Until Wednesday, the Miami Heat had not yet been linked with Simmons, but a recent report states that Miami is among the most likely destinations for Simmons.

“Yet while Portland’s Damian Lillard and Washington’s Bradley Beal both appear to be in their respective holding patterns when it comes to possibly requesting a trade, it’s looking increasingly likely that Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will be on the move,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “One source close to the situation handicapped Miami, Toronto and Washington as the most likely landing spots. The Wizards scenario, of course, would only take place if Beal wound up deciding that it was time for a new chapter outside of the nation’s capital. The moving parts, as you can see, are sometimes part of the same puzzle.”

Simmons would be an interesting acquisition for the Heat, given his history with Jimmy Butler on the 76ers.

Regardless of his struggles during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons still possesses multiple skills sets that would benefit any team he joins.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game throughout his NBA career. He is also an elite defender that can take on nearly any matchup due to his size.

Should the Heat end up making a trade for Simmons, it would surely be interesting to see what combination of players and picks they send to Philadelphia.